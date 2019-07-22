Borger couple succeeds with their vision for an old downtown building

At the Ranch venue available for concerts, weddings, receptions, luncheons



Already local business owners, husband and wife duo Jaime and Nichole Kelly purchased the large building that would become At the Ranch in the summer of 2017. The historic building, located on North Main Street across the street from Borger Fitness Center, required extensive renovations, but Nichole could see the building’s potential from day one. “I had this vision of an event center. To give people a place to have things,” Nichole says.



The name “At the Ranch” Nichole says was a way to tie the new business to the Coffee Ranch, which the Kellys previously purchased in 2016, but also so when people asked “Where is that concert? Well, it’s At the Ranch!” Nichole explains. Local graphic designer and photographer Morgan Powell designed their logo and things just came together from there.



As for the building itself, it’s a large open space with plenty of room for dancing. The walls, an interesting mix of original exposed brick, untreated pine wood and tri-colored stained wood, create a perfect backdrop suitable for any event. The space is unique and yet, easily transformable to match any event theme.



Nichole details how to the first year of business has been a learning experience of listening and understanding clients’ needs. When clients expressed the desire for a cash bar — the Kellys built one. When Nichole realized caters needed a space to prepare food — they added a prep kitchen. The Kellys have plans for even more additions, including expanding restrooms, adding an additional restroom to the upstairs bridal suite and dressing room, expanding the building and adding a stage.



Since At the Ranch’s first concert by Lindsey Lane, a musician out of Amarillo, the event center has hosted a variety of concerts and events including weddings, reunions, luncheons and meetings. Local businesses and Project Build Borger have previously hosted events there. The event center was even booked by clients in Dallas who booked a local band and held a private party for friends and family in the area.



“I was happy to see everyone have a good time,” Nichole says, “That’s the best part for me, to enjoy all of that.”



The Kellys plan to bring even more concerts and events. For the upcoming football season, At the Ranch plans to show games and have corn hole set up. “Often people will say ‘There’s nothing to do in Borger’ but that’s not true,” Nichole explains. Part of their desire to open At the Ranch was to give people something to do. Both Nichole and Jamie are long-time residents of Borger and invested in the community. Nichole is a member of Project Build Borger and Jamie is also part of a committee dedicated to the city’s growth.



The Kellys encourage people to support local events throughout the community. “Without the public’s support, these kinds of events wouldn’t be possible,” Nichole says.



Upcoming concerts At the Ranch:

Saturday, July 20: “Party like it’s 1989.” The Cassettes Live, a band out of Amarillo will be performing. The concert is 80s themed and attendees are encouraged to dress up. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 7.



Saturday, Aug: 24: Local musician Reed Barton will be performing.

For more information, including ticket prices and booking, call 806-898-6154.