Borger Bulldog Band to start July 31

Summer band for the Borger High School Band will start July 31, with all percussion and colorguard meeting in the BHS band hall from 9 a.m. to noon. Parking will be in the BHS faculty parking lot (on Cedar Street next to Taco Bell) due to construction. Those two groups will meet again on Aug. 1and 2. On Aug. 5, band officers and freshmen or new students will meet starting at 9: a.m. in the high school band hall. The entire band will meet at 6 p.m. that evening.

Students will need their instruments for this rehearsal. Parking will be in the faculty parking lot until construction in front of the school is complete. The band will meet on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night from that point on to the start of school on Aug. 26.

Due to new state requirements, all members of the band must complete an athletic physical before they can participate in band rehearsals. The theme of the Bulldog Band’s halftime presentation this year will be based on the music from the hit movie “The Greatest Showman,” and will include “The Greatest Show,” “This is Me,” “Never Enough” and “From Now On.” The band will also be adding some new stand tunes, including “Hooked on a Feeling,” :Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “Funkytown” and “We Built This City.”

The Mighty Bulldog Band is under the direction of Kevin Kuehler.