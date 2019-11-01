Borger Attorney Amanda Harris to run for Hutchinson County attorney
By:
Jessica Ozbun
Friday, November 1, 2019
BORGER, TX
Amanda Harris, a Borger attorney, is running for the Republican ticket in the upcoming election for Hutchinson County attorney. Harris is being challenged for the position by fellow Republican Craig Jones. The two will face-off for the Republican spot in the upcoming primary election on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.
Category: