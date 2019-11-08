Boomtown Liquor Option starts petition

Boomtown Liquor Option is working to get a proposition on the city ballot for the May 2020 election. The group, formed by Borger residents Brad Davis, April Davis and Jesse Shuffield, hopes to legalize the sale of all alcoholic beverages in Borger.

Shuffield explained, “Borger is officially a ‘damp city’ in a ‘wet county’ because we do not have liquor by the drink (sale of liquor by the drink). The only way that you can purchase a mixed drink, like a margarita (in Borger) is to go to a club that offers memberships or is private.”

