Bonds set for drug possession suspects

Bonds have been set for the two suspects arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges of drug possession.

Dalton Browning, 23, and Michelle Siburo, 26, were traveling from Florida to Colorado when they were stopped by a Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office deputy. After probable cause was determined, a Stinnett police officer assisted the deputy in searching their vehicle and a large cache of drugs was found.

Bonds totaling $82,000 were set for both Siburo and Browning. Two of the drug possession charges are third-degree felonies, a jail officer said. Those bonds were set at $20,000 each ($40,000 total).

If convicted, a third-degree felony carries a sentence of two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Bonds for four other possession charges received $10,000 bonds ($20,000 total). The smallest bonds, $2,000, were for possession of marijuana.

On Thursday, both Browning and Siburo were being held at the Hutchinson County Jail.

Officers found heroin, cocaine, LSD, Xanax, marijuana, THC substances, and MDMA, also know as Ecstacy.