BISD Teachers of the Year announced

Borger ISD is proud to honor its 2019 Teachers of the Year, Kacie Kaake and Nick Mears.

Kaake, the Elementary Teacher of the Year, is an exemplary teacher who changes the lives of students by encouraging and nurturing hard work and perseverance. She creates a culture of strong effort in her classroom and students rise to the expectations she sets.

Mears, the Secondary Teacher of the Year, is an expert in his field and is completely committed to his craft and his program. He provides excellence in the band hall and beyond by helping to build Borger ISD’s band program from the middle school. Borger ISD is fortunate to have such dedicated, outstanding educators to work with and learn from.