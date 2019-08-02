BISD announces policy for free, reduced-price meals for 2019-20

Borger Independent School District announced recently its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals for children during the 2019-2020 school year. Starting on Aug. 26, BISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and any actions households need to take to apply for these benefits. Applications are also available at each school campus office and the Administration Building.

Even if students applied and participated in the free and reduced meal program last year, a new application must be submitted every year. Anyone wanting to beat the rush can come to the administration building and fill out a new 2019-20 school meal application.

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

• Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

• Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

• Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

• Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Joy Howard, reviewing official, 806-273-1007 or joy.howard@borgerisd.net. Applications can also be returned to the Borger ISD administration building, 200 E. Ninth St., or any campus and may also be submitted anytime during the school year.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases during the school year, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the current income eligibility guidelines.