BHS academic coaches meet for 2019-20 programs

University Interscholastic League (UIL) coaches at Borger High School recently met to discuss events for the upcoming year.

BHS offers UIL Academic Competition to its students. UIL offers the most comprehensive literary and academic competition in the nation. The program provides more than any other UIL division in terms of activities, with 23 high schools and 19 elementary and junior high contests. More than a half-million students participate in the UIL academic events.

These activities, which exist to complement the academic curriculum, are designed to motivate students as they acquire higher levels of knowledge, to encourage students to confront issues of importance, and to provide students with the opportunity to demonstrate mastery of specific skills. Students are challenged to think critically, exhibiting much more than knowledge and comprehension.

Events include Interpretation Events, One Act Play, Speech Events, Robotics, Journalism, Computer Science, Accounting, Computer Applications, Spelling and Vocabulary, Social Studies, Current Events, Mathematics, Ready Writing, and Literary Criticism.

If any BHS student is interested in competing in UIL Academic events, contact Brenda Wilson, coordinator, or Cody Duncan, speech.