Bentley announces bid for commissioner

Ben Bentley from Stinnett has announced his candidacy for Hutchinson County Commissioner Precinct 3. Bentley is a Republican and will face fellow Republican Justin Hart in the March 3, 2020, primary for the Republican nomination for county commissioner. Other Republican or Democratic candidates may also join the race. They have until Dec. 9 to file.

