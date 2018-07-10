BEDC Meeting

Pictured above, Executive Director of the Borger Economic Development Corpation, Katie Lingor, swears in Michelle Griffin for another term as part of the board during the Tuesday morning meeting. Several items, including information about the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the current status of the community and the county were discussed at the meeting. A detailed report on some of the topics discussed -- and how some may impact our county -- can be found in tomorrow's edition of the Borger News-Herald.