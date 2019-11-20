BCT announces two new board members

The Borger Community Theatre has named two new board of directors, Ryan Charlton, a senior at Fritch High School, and Megan Malone, an elementary music teacher at Gateway Elementary in Borger.

They will replace Joe and Stephanie Price, who stepped down after Joe Price, former city manager of Borger, was offered the position as city manager of Canyon.

For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.