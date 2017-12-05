Basketball Weekend Tournaments

Area teams played in several basketball tournaments on November 30 through December 2. BHS Varsity boys participated in the Childress Tournament, Sanford-Fritch Varsity boys went to Nazareth. Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated Independent School District's West Texas High School Varsity Girls, P.S.P.C.I.S.D. West Texas High School Varsity Boys and Sanford-Fritch High School Varsity Girls all traveled to Miami, Texas for tournament action. WTHS JV girls and JV boys went to Gruver. SFHS JV girls and BHS freshman girls went to Highland Park to play hoops and Borger also hosted a tournament. BHS freshman, BHS JV boys and SFHS JV boys all participated in Borger. See more tournament information in Borger News-Herald Friday, December 1, Weekend edition, December 2-3 and Monday, December 4 editions.