Barbecue showdown Saturday night in Canyon

The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host the TX vs. KC BBQ Showdown on Saturday, July 20, from 5-8 p.m. on the PPHM east lawn. Community members can purchase tickets in advance at panhandleplains.org for $25 or at the event for $40, though only 200 tickets are available.

The event will include competing teams representing Texas or Kansas City style barbecue. Teams will cook spare ribs and brisket for a panel of judges and attending community members. Judges will then choose the best Kansas City team, the best Texas team and the best overall entry according to the foods’ aroma, taste, appearance, smoke ring and tenderness. Attendees can also vote for their favorite team to win the People’s Choice Award. The event acts as a tie-in for the “Cattle, Cowboys and Culture” exhibition now on display at PPHM.

“It was inspired by the ‘Cattle, Cowboys and Culture’ exhibition, which tells the stories of Amarillo and Kansas City and how they are sister cities,” said Stephanie Price, communications and marketing director. “I can think of nothing that ties them closer together than their love of barbecue, and yet, they both have two distinct and delicious styles. People argue all the time over which is better, especially in KC. Now, they can prove it.”

Price lives in Borger with her husband, Joe Price, who is assistant to the city manager.

In addition to food, those attending can enjoy a DJ, beer and non-alcoholic beverages such as iced tea and soft drinks provided by Budweiser and Plains Dairy.

“My hope is people are willing to come and hang out with us on a Saturday in July,” said Sam Biffle, programs coordinator. “It will be a really great opportunity to support the museum and hang out with community members. You can listen to some music, get some drinks, eat some barbecue. It should be a really relaxed way to engage with the museum.”

All competing teams are granted space to compete, four tickets to the event and space for up to two corporate banners. VIP teams are given prime locations, team T-shirts, two PPHM Yeti cups, eight tickets total, up to three corporate banners and up to five promotional items for judges’ bags. Interested competitors are advised to enter quickly, as few openings remain. Contact sbiffle@pphm.wtamu.edu for more information and to enroll.

“If you’re a sponsor, which is what we would call our corporate teams, there’s certain things afforded to you with your buy-in for the event,” Biffle said. “But really, it’s an opportunity to show off — show off how good your ribs are, show off how good your brisket is. Come and show us that you’re the best.”

Sponsors include all competing teams, along with the WTAMU Meat Lab, Pepsi, Plains Dairy, KAMR 4/KCIT Fox 14, Jones Press, Elite Engraving and Budweiser.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit panhandleplains.org.