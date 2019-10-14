Bait shop, watercraft rental to close for season soon
Jessica Ozbun
Monday, October 14, 2019
LAKE MEREDITH , TX
It may be the middle of October but the fish are still biting at Lake Meredith. Dave Wright, owner of Wright-On Bait, Tackle, and Watercraft Rental said, “The fishing is great and the bait shop is still here to serve the needs of our customers until the middle of November.” For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.
