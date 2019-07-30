Back to School Fair to help needy families

The Hutchinson County United Way is holding its annual Back to School Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 10, on the grounds of Frank Phillips College.

Students must be present with a parent or guardian and must be preregistered at one of the four school districts in Hutchinson County, which are the Borger Independent School District, the Sanford-Fritch Independent School District, the Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Consolidated Independent School District and the Spring Creek Independent School District.

The fair is intended to assist families in need in our county as they get ready for school.

For a complete story, see today's Borger News-Herald.