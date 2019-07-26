Auditions to be held for Borger Community Theatre’s fall production

The Borger Community Theatre will be staging “Seussical the Musical” this fall for it’s third production following the previous productions of “The Foreigner” and “A Tuna Christmas.”

Per the synopsis provided on the theater’s web page: “Seussical” is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Lucky Stiff,” “My Favorite Year,” “Once on This Island,” “Ragtime”), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.”

“Seussical” will be directed by Stephanie Price and Don Bates. Auditions are open to anyone of any skill level from ages 10 or above. The theater will be holding auditions at Frank Phillips College Fine Arts Building next week from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 2. Those planning to audition should prepare a 45-60 second vocal selection from any musical other than “Seussical.”

Callbacks or make-up auditions if necessary, will be Saturday, Aug. 3. The cast list will be posted on the theater’s Facebook page and on the theater doors by Aug. 5.

Anyone interested in musical direction should contact Price or Bates at borgercommunitytheatre@hotmail.com or call 806-335-6151.

Showtimes are currently scheduled for the following dates:



• Friday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 19, at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.