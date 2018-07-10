Army Reserve base evacuated after possible gunfire reported

— Authorities have evacuated an Army Reserve base in Texas following a report of gunfire, though no injuries have been reported.

Dallas County sheriff's spokesman Raul Reyna says authorities evacuated buildings Tuesday at the base in Seagoville, just southeast of Dallas. Reyna says officers sweeping the buildings found a bullet fragment in one building, though officers haven't encountered an active shooter.

Reyna says officers are doing a second sweep of the building. He says they're taking every precaution to make sure there isn't an active shooter.

He says authorities were alerted around 9:30 a.m. to a possible gunshot. No suspects have been found.