Area survivors encourage breast cancer awareness

Each year, this devastating disease affects woman of every age, woman of every race and ethnicity and economic class. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, it is estimated that 17,921 new cases of female breast cancer will be diagnosed in Texas in 2019. Men can also develop breast cancer, although it is very rare for this to happen. The National Breast Cancer Foundation said that one in a thousand men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is a campaign to bring awareness to breast cancer and early detection. One of the best ways to detect breast cancer early is by having a yearly mammogram if you are a woman over the age of 40, as reported by the Susan G. Komen website (a breast cancer nonprofit organization).

Locally, several women from Hutchinson County have been diagnosed with breast cancer and with the help of new advances in medicine and surgical procedures, have fought the disease and triumphed. Karrie Evans, Cindy Randall and Jaime Beekman are just a few women that have faced the disease from our area and overcome it as well. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.