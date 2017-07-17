Amarillo Venom GM named CIF Executive of the Year

Post season awards continue to pileup for the Amarillo Venom. Venom owner and general manager Stephanie Tucker was named the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League Executive of the Year. The annual award is given to the CIF team owner, general manager or front office employee who performed above and beyond during the season.

The Venom won the CIF regular season South Division and reached the semifinals during the playoffs. The award is voted on by each of the league's 14 teams. "Being nominated and selected by your peers is the ultimate compliment," Tucker said. "It is also satisfying to know that the league you helped get started from the ground up is having such success, and I look forward to seeing where it will take the Venom and Amarillo."