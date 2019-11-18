Alexander announces bid for county commissioner

Gary Alexander would like to announce his bid for Hutchinson County Commissioner Precinct 1. Alexander is a Republican and will face fellow Republican Michael Fitzgerald in the March 3, 2020, primary election for the Republican nominee for Hutchinson County Commissioner Precinct 1. More candidates may still join the race; they have until Dec. 9, 2019 to file. For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.