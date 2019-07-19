AgriLife Extension offers QuickBooks training in Amarillo

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will offer Panhandle District QuickBooks Pro Desktop Short Courses on Aug. 21-22 in Amarillo and Sept. 11-12 in Lubbock.

The two-day trainings will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at the respective Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Centers, located at 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd. in Amarillo and 1102 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1294 north of Lubbock.

“After facing several years of low commodity prices and uncertain production, especially this year with the very wet planting season, it is important for producers to have good financial records to communicate with their bankers more effectively,” said DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist in Amarillo.

Repeat attendees indicate they’ve seen thousands of dollars in benefit from what they learned during the courses, Jones said.

QuickBooks Pro is a double-entry business accounting program often used by agricultural lenders and producers, Jones said. It is available in both a desktop and online version, but only the desktop version will be taught.

During the two-day course, participants will learn to enter transactions into the program and analyze costs and profits. No prior computer experience is necessary, she said.

Registration is $150 and includes computer use and teaching materials. Couples are encouraged to attend and will be charged only one registration fee if they share a computer.

Class size is limited to 15 people to provide a hands-on experience for all participants. Those planning to attend should RSVP by Aug. 19 for Amarillo and by Sept. 9 for Lubbock. Payment is due upon arrival on the first day of the course.

The class will be taught by Jones and Will Keeling, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist in Lubbock.

For more information or to RSVP for either location, contact Jones at 806-677-5667 or dljones@ag.tamu.edu.