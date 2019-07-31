AgriLife Extension offers 12-week online training for new ag businesses

COLLEGE STATION – “Generation Next: Our Turn to Ranch” is a 12-week online course to be offered Aug.18-Nov. 9 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“This curriculum is perfect for new landowners or those who are looking to start a new agricultural operation on an existing ranch,” said Dr. Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi. “With more and more people venturing into new areas of agribusiness, we want to provide them with access to experts in the areas that will be critical to their success.”

The course fee is $120, which includes 12-weeks of expert instruction, a Generation Next T-shirt and completion certificate at the end of the course. Register online at agriliferegister.tamu.edu/productListingDetails/2785 or call 979-845-2604.

Participants will learn about starting a new ag business or enterprise, including tax implications, insurance needs, developing grazing or wildlife leases, finance management, land management techniques and resources, alternative ranching and ecotourism opportunities and more, she said.

“Those who attend should plan to spend about an hour and a half at some point during the week working on the lesson and activities,” Clayton said. “The activities will ultimately build a useful business plan for your operation.”

For more information, contact Clayton at 361-265-9203 or Megan.Clayton@ag.tamu.edu.