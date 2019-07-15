After 52 years of business, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen announces closing 

Located off the circle, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen is practically a landmark.

One of the first buildings drivers sees when coming into Borger from Highway 207, Lorene’s has long greeted locals and visitors with its big bold red lettering. Famous for its chile rellenos, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen has become a go-to for many residents for celebrations, family gatherings or just a simply delicious meal. But after over half a century of business, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen is nearing a bitter-sweet end.

In a Facebook post earlier this week, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen released the following statement: “With mixed emotions after 52 years of serving Borger, Hutchinson County and surrounding areas we are announcing our retirement (we are all ready). We have had the restaurant on the market since last October and no buyers so as of July 31st, 2019 Lorene’s will be closing their doors. We want to thank you all for the memories, love, and friendship that we have shared for 52 years. May God bless you all. Thank you and much love, Lorene, Max, Scotty, and Shelia.”

Community members flooded the comments with memories and praise.

“Sad to see you close. So many memories coming here with my grandparents Walt and Jerry Meyer. They loved you all so much! Shelia, I will never forget you putting queso on my spaghetti when I was a kid so I would eat it. That was my favorite thing to eat there. You all will be so sadly missed, but thank you for such great food, service, and wonderful memories,” Ronnie Brooks wrote in the comments.

“I am 52 years old! Thank you for feeding me all these years! I probably started out on smashed beans and rice! Best wishes and happy retirement. I am sad to see the doors close. Love to Lorene and family!” Deanna Williams commented.

As a cornerstone of the community, Lorene and her family served generations of families and in turn, Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen became a part of many families in the community.

“Thank you so much for 52 wonderful years. The Village/ Lorene’s has been a big part of my family since opening. 3 generations of Sniders have loved the food for years. Thanks again and I hope you all enjoy peace, rest and happiness in a much-deserved retirement!” Mark Snider commented.

“Her whole family has been a huge part of my life since my high school years,” Laura Blassingame said, “I worked for Ms. Lorene when I was in high school. That was my very first job. I could always count on her, she was always there for my family. I will really miss the chile rellenos, the hot sauce, and her enchiladas.”

It’s clear that Borger will dearly miss Lorene’s Mexican Kitchen when it’s gone.