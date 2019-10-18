Ace Hardware to celebrate 95th birthday

Ace Hardware, which has been an American institution for nearly a century, is celebrating its 95th birthday on Saturday.

The Borger Ace Hardware, located on Wilson Street at the former Walmart site, has a celebration planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the public is invited.

There will be a large birthday cake, of course, and cookout in front of the store.

There will be several free giveaways, said Sarah Archer, who works as a bookkeeper at the store.

You can enter up to as many as six different raffles by putting your name into different hats, she said.

There will be a fire pit, Yeti mugs with hot chocolate, Melissa and Doug kids costumes, a fire-retardant shirt, a Hallmark gift and stadium chairs.

There are several sales going on now at the store.

The owners, Robert and Marilyn Archer, are Sarah Archer’s in-laws. She is married to Colin Archer.

“I’ve been with Ace Hardware for five or six years,” she said. “This is a big family affair.”

The company was founded in the Chicago area in 1924. It was named “Ace” after the ace fighter pilots in World War I.

Founder and longtime president Richard Hesse retired in 1973. The company was thereafter sold to its retailers and restructured as a cooperative, moving its headquarters to Oak Brook, Illinois.

Ace Hardware now has over 5,000 stores around the world and the majority of those stores are owned and operated independently by local entrepreneurs.