Accident Fatality: Potter County

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to a five-vehicle crash on SH-136 in Potter County, resulting in the death of one person.

At approximately 9:10 a.m., “DA” (Durward Allen) Cator was driving a 2011 Ford F-250 south on SH-136 approximately four miles northeast of Amarillo. He was approaching a line of vehicles that had slowed for a truck attempting to make a left turn onto Folsom Road. For an unknown reason, Cator failed to slow for the vehicles ahead and struck three southbound vehicles (two SUVs and on truck tractor semi-trailer) and one northbound vehicle (pickup truck).

Cator was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries by Life-Star. Cator died on Saturday evening from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

Cator was not wearing his seat.

The road conditions were dry and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash is still under investigation.