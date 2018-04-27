The 4th Annual Glowing for Aiden 5K run/walk will be held May 12, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. in the shopping center in front of Verizon and Borger Smiles. The deadline to enter in order to receive a free t-shirt for the event is May 1. However, anyone interested is welcome to enter the 5K after May 1, but a shirt is not guaranteed. Glow sticks will be available for all participants. Hamburgers and cotton candy will be sold at the event starting at 7:30 p.m. Come early to enjoy food, face painting and other fun activities.

The cost to enter:

-Before May 1: $25 for anyone 15 years or older

-After May 1: $30 for anyone 15 years or older

-$15 for all children 14 years or younger

-For groups of 8 or more is $20 per person before May 1

Drop off entry forms with entry fee at Verizon Communication Connection in Borger or call Diane Williams at 806-231-8076 or Kelley Chisum at 806-223-6914.

(Click the link at the end of the article to download and print the entry form)

Proceeds from the event benefits the non-profit Aiden's Closet at Golden Plains Community Hospital. Aiden's Closet was started in remembrance of Aiden Marshall, the infant son of Cody and Monica Marshall, who passed away 9 years ago after heart surgery. Monica and both her parents worked for Golden Plains.

Aiden's Closet aims to help provide items such as baby clothes, diapers and socks to families that otherwise couldn't afford them. The charity has since expanded to the Emergency Room and provides patients in need of clothes to go home in.

Sponsors for Glowing for Aiden 5K run/walk include: Verizon Communication Connection, Subway, Subhir Patel, Holiday Inn Express Borger, Best Western Borger, Bennigans, Borger Ambassador Inn, Wildcatters, Kindred At Home, Farmers Insurance, Allstate Insurance Rex Young, Brinkley Real Estate, Fuzzy’s Industrial Maintenance, Williams Hotshot & Transport, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Hop’s Repair, The Chocolate Tulip, Jim’s Diamond Shop, Sid Richardson, AAA Fire Extinguisher, Dr. Dustin Hawley MD, Crown Supply, The Nut House and Century 21.

Donations and other contributors: Lowe’s Grocery Fritch, Sun Loans Borger, Continental Credit Borger, Buffy’s Custom Cookies, Sara’s Health Foods Borger, Tom’s Appliance Amarillo, Warren Cat. Amarillo, 5 T Delivery Service Amarillo and Allison Hundley Scentsy Consultant.

