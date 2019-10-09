$3,100 donation made to elementary schools during school board meeting

From left, Larry Thompson, Katie Ledford and Karla Florer. Florer donated $3,100 towards the purchase of library books for Crockett and Gateway Elementary Schools at the Borger Board of Trustee’s meeting on Monday evening. (photo by Jessica Ozbun)
By: 
Jessica Ozbun
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
BORGER, TX

The regular meeting of the Borger ISD Board of Trustees was held on Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the school’s administrative auditorium.
Board members present were President Les Sharp, Vice-President Bill Myers, Secretary Diedre Hood, Robert Bradley, Cyndee Hickman and Eric Schneck.

