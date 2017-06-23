2017 Lake Meredith Fireworks Show set for July 3

Organizers for Project Fritch America and the Friends of Lake Meredith and Alibates have set Monday, July 3 for their annual Fourth of July fireworks show. The celebration begins with an evening concert by country band RAZIN KANE at the Lake Meredith Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. the annual big fireworks show begins. The best views are always by boat. If you don't have a boat, arrive early and select a viewing spot at Fritch Fortress, North Canyon, Cedar Canyon and Sanford Yake at both the campground and parking lot.

Crowds are expected to be large so arrive early to get your favorite viewing spot. Come celebrate the Fourth of July at Lake Meredith. The event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy family and friends while celebrating our country's independence!