2017 Hutchinson County Best of the Best winners listed in Wednesday edition of News-Herald

The Wednesday, September 20 edition of the Borger News-Herald (BNH) features a special section honoring the Best of the Best people and businesses of Hutchinson County. News-Herald reader's submitted hundreds of ballots and voted for their favorites in over 150 categories. The special winner's catalog is also available, while supplies last, at the Borger News-Herald office located at 207 N. Main St. Our office is open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.