‘Seussical’ comes to Frank Phillips College stage Oct. 18-20

Come see the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life when the Borger Community Theatre presents “Seussical the Musical.” The show will run one weekend only — Friday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20, at 2 p.m. at the Frank Phillips College Plainsmen Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now and there is a group rate for those who bring 10 or more and a discount of $1 off for buying tickets online. fpctx.edu/borgercommunitytheatre/.

The ages of the cast range from 9 to 70 years old, and there are lots of local kids in the play.

On Monday, the theater held a “run through” in full costume. Though there are still plenty of rehearsals between now and opening night, the performance looked polished.

The News-Herald interviewed two of the children in the play, who are both 11 years old.

Brooklyn Cano attends Borger Intermediate School.

Brooklyn said she did a camp play with the Amarillo Little Theatre, but “Seussical” will be her first time on stage with the BCT. She plays JoJo, one of the leads.

“This is such a good play,” she said. “It is so whimsical and beautiful.” This is such a great place (BCT) and nobody here will judge you.”

Richard Alejandro also is a student at BIS. He plays Wickersham No. 1. If you don’t know what a Wickersham is, then you will need to attend the show to find out.

“This is my first play,” Richard said.

The young actor said he wanted to audition when he heard the show was going to include “Horton Hears a Who.”

“I’m a Dr. Seuss fan,” he said.

Now one of the most performed shows in America, “Seussical” is described as “a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza!” Tony Award winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (“Lucky Stiff,” “My Favorite Year,” “Once on This Island” and “Ragtime”), have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical is fun for the whole family. Performers of all ages will excitedly portray the characters from the familiar Dr. Seuss fables. Seussical is directed by Stephanie Price, with Assistant Director Don Bates, Technical Director Tony Dugat and Music Director Kandee Ooley.

The BLT production stars:

Cat – Jaiton Hernandez; Thing 1/Thing 2 – Saydee Williams, Molly Kirk; JoJo – Brooklyn Cano; Horton – Don Bates; Gertrude – Elisha Kelley; Mayzie – Stephanie Price; Bird Girls – Kelci Courtney (lead), Abigail TeBeest, Brenna Jackson, Sydney Green; Sour Kangaroo – Kandee Ooley; Young Kangaroo –Taylor Minh; Wickersham Brothers – Richard Alejandro, Ryan Charlton and Aaron Bates; Vlad Vladikoff – Brenna Bugg; Court Marshall – Michelle White; Mr. Major – Jesse Shuffield; Mrs. Major – Megan Malone; Grinch – Joe Price; Schmitz – Milton Ooley; Cindy Lou Who – Addison Stein; Yertle the Turtle – Mandy Hernandez; Court Marshall — Michele White; Whos/Chorus/Cadets – Kee Ruland, Brenna Bugg, Chaz Thomas, Donella Banks, Thetta Banks and Roman Alejandro.

Borger News-Herald editor Tim Howsare contributed to this report.