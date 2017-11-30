First Annual Courthouse Christmas Lighting

The Hutchinson County Courthouse will be lit up for the holiday season this year.

For the first time, the courthouse will have Christmas lights and flip the switch for holiday hue on Thursday, November 30 at 6:00 p.m.

West Texas Elementary students will provide holiday cheer with songs and hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

In years past, the Courthouse has decorated with Christmas trees on the front lawn and Judge Cindy Irwin hopes this Thursday will be the beginning of a brand new tradition for Hutchinson County.

Join our county officials Thursday at 6:00 p.m. for the festivities.