Winter weather advisory issued for Hutchinson County and Texas Panhandle
By:
Tom Hinde
Saturday, April 29, 2017
BORGER, TX
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the Texas Panhandle including Hutchinson County. Snow accumulations for 1 to 5 inches are expected. The advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility. Please use caution while driving. The winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
