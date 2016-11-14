West Texas Comanches playoff run ends in Canyon

The West Texas Comanches (7-4) playoff run, their first since 2011, came to an end Friday night at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium in Canyon. The New Deal Lions (10-1) topped the Comanches 36-28. The Comanches entered the game as the No. 3-seed out of the District 1-2A Division 1.

The Lions strong running attack was too much for WT High. A bright spot all year has been the play of Comanche freshman quarterback Jalin Conyers. Conyers posted another strong performance against the Lions passing for 125 yards and adding 92 yards on the ground. Dawson Bevins ran for 88 yards and a score, and Emilio Hernandez had a touchdown catch to go with two touchdown runs.