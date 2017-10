The West Texas Comanches moved up one spot to No. 6 in the Week 5 THSCA Regional Coaches Poll. The Comanches (3-1) were idle last week. The Comanches are on the road this week traveling to Spearman to play the Lynx (2-2) Friday, October 6. Kickoff is 7:00 p.m. at Lynx Stadium.