The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) released their Week 6 Regional Coaches Poll. The West Texas Comanches (4-1), fresh off a 22-16 road victory over Spearman, continue to hold the No. 6 spot in the poll. The Comanches host conference foe the Panhandle Panthers (3-2) Friday, October 13. Kickoff is 7:00 pm. at Comanche Stadium.