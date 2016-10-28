West Texas Comanches back in THSCA Coaches Top 10 Poll, Sanford-Fritch Eagles drop to No. 10

The Texas High School Coaches Association (THSCA) Week 9 poll found the West Texas Comanches (6-2) moving up to No. 8 after an impressive 64-27 home win over Sunray last Friday night. Comanche freshman quarterback Jalin Conyers turned in an impressive performance. Conyers ran for 155 yards on 17 carries with 5 touchdowns. He also threw for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. The Comanches travel to top ranked Stratford (7-1) for a game tonight. Kick-off is 7:00 p.m.

The Sanford-Fritch Eagles (5-3) fell to No. 10 after losing to top ranked Stratford last Friday night 31-8. The home loss moves the Eagles to 1-2 in district play. The Eagles host the No. 7 Panhandle Panthers tonight at Eagles Stadium. Kick-off is 7:00 p.m.