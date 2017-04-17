West Texas A&M University president to visit West Texas and Sanford-Fritch High Schools today

New West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler will visit West Texas and Sanford-Fritch High Schools Monday, April 17. The visit is part of Dr. Wendler's five-month, 60 town Texas panhandle tour. West Texas will host the president at 9:30 a.m. At 1:30 p.m., President Wendler will visit the high school in Fritch. He said the tour will focus on "relationship building" and provide insight for planning efforts. The tour comes as the university begins work on its next long-range strategic plan set to be completed in the fall of 2017.

Wendler was appointed WT's president in September. The tour visits are open to the public and include a presentation from the president followed by a question and answer session.