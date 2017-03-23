West Texas A&M University president to visit Borger High School Mar. 30

New West Texas A&M University President Walter V. Wendler will visit Borger High School on Thursday, March 30. The public is invited to attend the meeting which starts at 9:30 a.m. The visit is part of Dr. Wendler's five-month, 60 town Texas panhandle tour. He said the tour will focus on "relationship building" and provide insight for planning efforts. The tour comes as the university begins work on its next long-range strategic plan set to be completed in the fall of 2017.

Wendler was appointed WT's president in September. The tour visits are open to the public and include a presentation from the president followed by a question and answer session. President Wendler is also scheduled to visit Sanford-Fritch and West Texas High Schools on Monday, April 17.