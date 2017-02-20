West Texas A&M to transfer Kimbrough Stadium to Canyon ISD

West Texas A&M University has agreed in principle to transfer Kimbrough Memorial Stadium to the Canyon Independent School District according to officials from both institutions. The decision means the university will move ahead with building a new on-campus stadium. Discussions had been in the works to replace the aging, 12,000-seat facility. The university had hired a Houston-based engineering consultant to weigh options for renovations or building a new stadium.

The consultant estimated renovating Kimbrough would cost about $31.8 million, while the cost of building a new on-campus stadium would cost $30.6 million. The agreement comes nearly five months after the university hired Walter V. Wendler as its new president. A new stadium on campus would buoy recruiting, drive alumni participation and build game-day traditions officials said.