Wells Fargo Relay For Life Team hold Good Friday bake sale

The Wells Fargo Relay For Life team will hold a bake sale fundraiser on Good Friday, April 14. The bake sale runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the lobby of the bank located at 503 Deahl St. in Borger. Team members representing the bank will prepare delicious baked goodies just in time for your family and Easter guests to enjoy.

Stop by early and support a wonderful organization. All the proceeds raised from the sale benefit the American Cancer Society.