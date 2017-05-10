Wells Fargo Relay For Life Team to hold bake sale fundraiser Friday

The Wells Fargo Relay For Life team will hold a bake sale fundraiser on Friday, May 12. The bake sale runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the lobby of the bank located at 503 Deahl St. in Borger. Team members representing the bank will prepare delicious baked goodies just in time for your family and Mother's Day guests to enjoy.

Stop by early to enjoy the best selection of sweet treats and support a wonderful organization. All the proceeds raised from the sale benefit the American Cancer Society via Relay For Life of Hutchinson County.