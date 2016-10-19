Weekend offers plenty to do

Hutchinson County will offer plenty to do this weekend with fall festivals taking place.

Project Fritch America will hold their second annual Fall Festival at Fritch City Park from 12 noon to 5 p.m.

Borger FUMC will also have their fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Alibates National Flint Quarries and Monument is offering rare tours of the Adobe Creek Village Site in the month of October. Saturdays only, visitors can see where Native Americans lived 13,000 years ago. Reservations required. Call 857-3151.