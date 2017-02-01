Wed., Thurs. and Fri. editions of the News-Herald feature Super Sunday Giveaway reader contest

The Borger News-Herald (BNH) is featuring the second annual Super Sunday Giveaway reader contest in the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday editions. Each edition features a contest entry form for readers to select a participating merchant's block number. One winner will be chosen from all the Super Bowl first, halftime and third quarter score winning entries for a $25 gift certificate. The winning entry for the final score will receive a $100 gift certificate to the participating merchant.

Entry forms are easy to complete and the rules are listed each day. Bring your entry to the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The deadline for entry is Friday, February 3 by 4:30 p.m. Good luck and enjoy the Super Bowl!