Vinyard will not seek re-election to fourth term as Borger Mayor

Borger Mayor Robert Vinyard announced he will not seek re-election as Mayor of Borger. Vinyard has served as mayor for three years. His term expires in May.

Vinyard explained that his reasons were personal. "I didn't know if I would get re-elected in the past and I have." Vinyard said, "I wanted to be done by age 65 and I just turned 65. I promised my wife that at 67 that I would find out what our retirement would be like from that day." he continued, "If I ran again, that would be in the middle of that fourth term and I don't want to not finish. I decided it was time to be done."

As of Friday afternoon, James Marrs had filed to run for place 2 and Karen Felker had filed to run for place 3. The deadline for filing to run was 5:00 p.m. on Friday.