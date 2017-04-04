The Vietnam Veterans of America announce Memorial Scholarship opportunity

The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), Chapter 404 of Borger, Texas announced that 2017 Hutchinson County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Scholarship opportunities are available. Four graduating seniors from Hutchinson County will receive scholarships. The seniors must be enrolled in high school or home schooled. Scholarship applications are available by contacting your local school counselors at Borger High School, Sanford-Fritch High School or West Texas High School.

The scholarship application must include an essay themed to 'What United States military veterans mean to me. The essay must have 1,000 words or more to qualify. Each essay must have a title page and bibliography. Judges will measure each submission for content, appearance, grammar, originality and punctuation. Each essay must be an original work.

Applications are also available online at www.vvachapter404.com/scholarship.htm. The deadline for application and essay submission is Tuesday, April 11. Mail the completed submission to: Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 404, Care of Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 32, Fritch, TX 79036.

For more information, please contact your local school counselor. You may also email questions to vvachapter404@gmail.com or call Jerry Don Cheshire at (806) 857-2286, Joe Schreiber at (806) 273-5949 or Larry Barnett at (979) 218-5761.