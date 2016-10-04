Vice presidential candidates debate tonight at 8 PM

The vice presidential candidates are set to square-off tonight at 8:00 p.m. CST for their one and only face-to-face debate. The debate is sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). The CPD is an independent, nonprofit organization and has sponsored all of the presidential debates since 1988. Tonight's debate will be held at Longwood University in Farmville, VA.

For more information visit www.debates.org.