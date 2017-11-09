Veterans Appreciation Banquet to be held this Saturday, November 11

The 12 Annual Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Banquet will be held November 11, 2017 at the Borger Elks Lodge, 200 Opal, Borger, Texas. The event is for veterans and anyone that wishes to show support for the veterans. All five of the military branch’s veterans will be honored, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

The banquet is a teamwork of local organizations that often hosts their own individual events but usually not ones on this grand of scale. The American Legion, Borger Elks Lodge, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Vietnam Veterans of America and their Auxiliaries did what some thought impossible. “All of the teams have worked together for the common goal to show our appreciation for veterans” said Elk member and chairman Clayton Norton. An event this size can be really difficult to manage with so many organizations involved.

There banquet is free and catered by Deanne Moon and Great Western Dining. The menu will include chicken fried steak/chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, rolls and dessert.

The appreciation social will begin at 3:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at 4:30 p.m. and Bob Tiffany, the opening ceremonies chairman, will lead the Borger Elks Honor Guard in the Presentation of Colors. There will also be a recognition of branches of service for the veterans. This is a non-smoking event but smoking will be allowed on the back patio. Golf carts will be used to shuttle people from parking lots. Over flow parking will be in the Frank Phillips Technical School parking lot. For the full story read Borger News Herald, October 17th.