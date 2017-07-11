Venom players take top CIF honors

The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League released its All-Conference list for the 2017 season. Several Venom players received top honors.

On the offensive side of the ball, veteran kicker Jacob Felton was named to both the All-Conference and 1st Team Southern Conference . Felton lead the league with a 96.7% PAT. Quarterback Nate Davis and center Cameron Edwards were named to the 1st Team Southern Conference squad. Davis tossed 57 touchdowns and averaged 201.9 yards per game. Edwards received 1st Team honors for the first time in his career. Rookie wide receiver Cedric Gilbert and center Terry Banks, Jr. were named to the 2nd Team Southern Conference squad.

Defensively, defensive back Donnie Duncan received 2nd Team Southern Conference honors. For more information, please visit the Amarillo Venom website at www.govenom.com for more information.