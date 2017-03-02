Vandals damage Lake Meredith National Recreation Area

A string of vandalism cases have officials at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area asking the public for help. Several areas of the park have been targeting including the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater. The Chimney Hollow area of the park experienced five signs stolen and burned and bulletin board Plexiglass being shattered. The damage includes smashed trash cans, several park signs and picnic tables throughout the park.

Due to the vandalism, the Fritch Fortress Amphitheater portion of the park will temporarily close at night and reopen each morning as part of daily park operations. Anyone with information on acts of park vandalism or who witness vandalism in process are asked to call the Lake Meredith Recreation Area headquarters at (806) 857-3151.