Valentine's Day Coloring Contest featured in Tuesday & Wednesday editions of News-Herald

Our younger readers have a chance to win a $25 Walmart gift card by entering the Borger News-Herald's (BNH) annual Valentine's Day Coloring Contest. The Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15 editions feature the coloring contest open to children ages 3-11. Entries are divided into two age groups, 3-6 and 7-11. The contest is sponsored by Happy State Bank.

Entry is limited to one per child. Entries can be dropped off at the BNH office located at 207 N. Main St. Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Entry deadline is Friday, February 17 at 4:30 p.m. Winning entries will be laminated and each winner receives a $25 Walmart gift. For more information call (806) 273-5611. Good luck to all our youngsters who participate!